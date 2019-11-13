Darlene Janelle Johnson, 63, of Nederland, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019. Darlene was born in Port Arthur on June 28, 1956 to the late Malcolm Johnson and Willette Sorrell Johnson. She retired as manager of accounts receivable and payables, and payroll of Gulf Supply after 35 years of service. She was a 1975 graduate of French High School in Beaumont. Darlene also attended the Assembly of God Church in Nederland.
Darlene is preceded in death by her parents; also her twin sister, Sharlene Lynelle Johnson; and her brothers, Mark Edward Johnson and Stephen Paul Johnson. She is survived by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins from the Johnson and Sorrell Family's.
A gathering of family and friends will begin at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Melancon's Funeral Home in Nederland, with her graveside service to follow at 2:30 p.m. at Oak Bluff Memorial Park in Port Neches with Pastor Ronnie Mitchem officiating.
A special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff at Bonne Vie Skilled Nursing Facility for the loving care they provided Darlene.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 13, 2019