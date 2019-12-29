1929-2019 Darnella Coco Rizzotto, 90, of Beaumont, died Thursday, December 26, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1929, in Beaumont, to Margaret Caldronia Coco and Russell Coco. Survivors include her children, Margaret Cone and her husband, James; Mary Ann Keller and her husband, Richard; Karen Truman and her husband, Keith; and Manuel Rizzotto and his wife, Donna; twelve grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Coco; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Talamantez and Mary Rizzotto; and brother-in-law, Most Rev. Vincent M. Rizzotto. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel Rizzotto; parents; brothers, Charlie, VJ, and her twin brother Russell; and grandson, William Anthony Rizzotto. A Rosary for Mrs. Rizzotto will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Sunday, December 29, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church, 6825 Gladys Avenue, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019