1930-2019 Robert Darrel Horn Robert Darrel Horn, 89, of Beaumont, passed away on October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at Woodland Baptist Church in Beaumont. Brother Bob Boone will be officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn in Beaumont. Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 1:00 P.M. Born in Magnolia Springs, Texas, on October 10, 1930, He was the son of Simon Webster and Artie Mae Horn. Robert was a member of Woodland Baptist church, where he was a Deacon and taught Sunday school. He was a people person, who enjoyed visiting with friends and family. He enjoyed spending time tending to his vegetable garden, and playing dominos. Robert was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in Korea. Upon coming home he got a Bachelor's degree in Education and Masters in Library Science. He went on to teach Math at BISD for many years until his retirement. Robert will be missed by all who knew and loved him. He was preceded in death by his parents, Simon and Artie Horn; wife, Dorothy Jean Horn; son, Bobby Horn; sisters, Ouida Nowlin and Nova Glenn Horn, as well as his brother, James Kenneth Horn. He is survived by his daughter, Holly Mabry and husband Chris of Colorado; granddaughter, Zoe Mabry; brother, Earl Horn; sister, Linnie Etheridge as well as their children and families. Serving as pallbearers will be Rick Lee, Brooklyn Freeman, Speed Rasa, Roadie Rasa, Kevin Horn, and Mark Etheridge. Honorary pallbearers are Jeff Horn, Brian Horn, Jay Strachn, Greg Carr, and Stephen Horn. The family would like to thank Robert's caregiver Linda Fontenot and the entire staff of Collier Park Assisted Living for the compassion they have shown.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Nov. 4, 2019