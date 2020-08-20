Daryl Reese Walker passed away Monday, August 17th, 2020 in Tulsa, Oklahoma while on a business trip. He was 56 years of age at the time of death. He was born on December 30, 1963 in Houston, Texas to LB and Dorothy Walker. They later moved to Conroe, Texas where Daryl spent most of his time playing golf at River Plantation Golf Course. Daryl graduated from Conroe High School in 1982.
Daryl (The Truth) achieved many golf awards at Conroe High School, The University of Texas and Sam Houston State University. Some of Daryl's achievements were; he won the Texas Oklahoma Jr., Most Valuable Player, All American Golf Team, National Collegiate Championship, Intercollegiate Golf Medalist, 2nd in the Texas State Amateur, reached the match play portion of the US Amateur and NCAA All American in 1986. Daryl also played on the Nike, Hogan, Ninfas, Asian and Australian Tours from 1988- 1994.
He went on to marry the love of his life, Tara Walker on December 23, 1995. Daryl was an adoring father to Reese, Cade and Meg Walker. He raised his family in Montgomery, Texas. Daryl's faith was an instrumental part in every area of his life. Daryl and his family were active members of Fellowship of Montgomery. His career had many successes and accolades throughout the years. He was highly respected and admired for his dedication to his career. Daryl spent endless hours working for Club Car and EZ Go as a Territory and Fleet Representative.
Daryl loved spending time with his family, coaching little league baseball, fishing and taking his dog Koda to the farm on the weekends. Daryl was a man who loved helping others.
Daryl was joyfully joined in heaven by his parents, LB and Dorothy Walker. Daryl is survived by his loving wife, Tara Walker; his children, Reese Day Walker, Cade Christian Walker and Megan Elizabeth Walker; sister Debbie Walker-Blair and husband Ed Blair; sister Denise Huggins, brother David Walker and wife Maureen; mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Gary Day; sister and brothers-in-law, Alex and Alicia Berwick, Jeremy and Amanda Hill. He was also blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday August 21st from 4:30PM-7:30PM at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Montgomery. A Celebration of Daryl's Life will be held at Fellowship of Montgomery on Saturday, August 22nd at 10:00AM. Burial will immediately follow at New Montgomery Cemetery. You may leave condolences for the family by visiting www.shmfh.com
.
In memory of Daryl and love of his children, a fund has been set up to contribute towards their college education. Donations can be made to hisplanorg.com
please specify Walker Education Fund or send a check to:
His Plan
"Walker Education Fund"
154 Glass Street Suite 106
Dallas, Texas 75207