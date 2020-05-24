David Charles Brown, 75, of Boerne, Texas, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on May 19, 2020. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home. Memorial donations may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children at www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org. To leave condolences for the family and to view a video of David's life, visit www.ebensberger-fisher.com and select obituaries. Arrangements with Ebensberger-Fisher Funeral Home of Boerne.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise on May 24, 2020.