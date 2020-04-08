Graveside services for David Lynn Carr, 69, of Votaw, Texas, will be held Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. in the Camp Ruby Cemetery in Livingston, Texas with Rev. Herbert Alexander officiating. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post 8568. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the service starts at 11:00 a.m. in the Camp Ruby Cemetery.
David was born March 7, 1951 in Fort Hood, Texas to parents, Smith Carr and Wilma (Blankenship) Carr, and passed away April 4, 2020 in Votaw, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents.
During his life, David honorable served his country in the United States Air Force Reserves. He was awarded the Airman's Medal for Heroism During Peace Time and retired as a Master Sergeant. In his free time, David loved hunt, fish, and cook. He loved his family dearly, but most of all, he loved taking his grandkids fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Tonnia Carr; sons, Michael Carr and wife, Melinda, Timmy Carr and wife, Carrie, and Matthew Carr and wife, Paula; grandchildren, Payton Carr, Smith Carr, Will Carr, Shelton Carr, Timmy Carr, and Addison Carr; brothers, Arthur Ray Shackeford and Smitty Carr; and brother-in-law, Tommy Shelton and wife, Bonnie; along with numerous other relatives and a host of friends.
Honorary Pallbearers: COL. Mark McClelland, Mike Nesmith, Ed Wilde, Timmy Carr, Smith Carr, Will Carr
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 8, 2020