David Franklin Harper, 71, of Sour Lake, died Sunday, September 20, 2020. He was born on May 24, 1949, in Texas City, to Jennie Marie Green Harper and Henry Harper.
Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Harper; son, David Lee Harper and his wife, Ashley, of Kountze; daughter, Cassie Ranee Harper and her husband, Terry Tanton, of Silsbee; grandchildren, Samantha Harper, David Lee Harper, Jr., Colton Wade Harper, and Kamryn Kay Harper; brothers, Bob Harper of San Antonio and Howard Harper of Olive Branch, Mississippi; sister, Norissa Caraway of Spurger; and a host of nieces and nephews.
David is preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Naomi Sue Harper and Evelyn Reese; and brother, Harry Harper.
A memorial gathering for Mr. Harper's family and friends will be from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., with his eulogy read at 2:00 p.m., by Lawrence Castolenia, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Mrs. Harper's residence, 11491 FM 421, Kountze. His committal was held at Broussard's Crematorium, under the direction of Broussard's, 490 Cemetery Road, Silsbee.
David graduated from Silsbee ISD, class of 1967. He was a loyal member of IBEW Local 479 for fifty-one years.
Please observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control: cdc.gov
