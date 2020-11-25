David G. Hood of El Lago, Texas died on November 13, 2020 at age 90. David was born in Port Arthur, Texas on September 1, 1930, to Elvie Pennington and the Reverend David C. Hood of Holmes County, Florida. They preceded him in death as did his lovely, treasured wife, Norma June Ashby Hood, and beloved sister, Emily Evelyn Hood Palmer. David is survived by son Byron David Hood and wife Karen, daughter Martha Lynn Hood, and sister Marjorie Hood Leavins of Westville, Florida. He is also survived by other valued relatives and friends.



David graduated from Lamar College and earned BS and MA degrees from University of Houston and University of Houston-Clear Lake, all with honors. He served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict era and graduated first in his personnel studies group at Sixth Army Headquarters in San Francisco, California. After discharge, he returned to Houston and obtained his ham radio license, K5RXH. His lifelong interest in electronics began at age 11. At age 14, he assumed leadership of an orchestra that was well known throughout East Texas and Louisiana. In 1957, David founded Houston's oldest resume service. He retired from Shell Oil Co. in 1992 after over 40 years of service, but continued to actively pursue his church, philanthropic, financial, and legal interests until his death.



While teaching Bible at Houston's Broadway Baptist Church in 1952, he met the love of his life, Norma June Ashby, one Sunday night at church. They were married in that church on January 1, 1954. June passed away on December 21, 2014, after nearly 61 years of profoundly happy marriage. David considered her to be the sunshine in his life.



David taught Bible at Broadway for many years and considered those years very rewarding. In subsequent years, he served as Choir Director and Sunday School Superintendent at Queens Road Baptist Church in Pasadena. David also taught Bible at Nassau Bay Baptist Church in Nassau Bay, University Baptist Church in Clear Lake, and at First Baptist Church, Pasadena. He was a senior deacon at First Baptist Church, Pasadena, at the time of his death. In addition to church activities, David served on the Board of Directors of Interfaith Caring Ministries, retiring from there in 2002.



David's family will remember him most for his love of God, family, and friends. Funeral services will be held in the chapel of First Baptist Church, Pasadena, on November 19th beginning at 1:00 pm with visitation with the family for one hour prior to the service. Dr. Jon Redmond will be officiating. Interment will follow the service at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in David's name may be made to First Baptist Church Pasadena, 7500 Fairmont Parkway, Pasadena, Texas 77505.



