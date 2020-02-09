1950-2020 David J. Kreager III died on February 3, 2020. He was born on August 2, 1950. He graduated from Forest Park HS and moved to San Antonio in 1987. Although completely deaf, he lived a full, independent and productive life. He is survived by his siblings: Mike Kreager of San Antonio; Cameron and Susan Kreager of Houston; Heather Kreager of Dallas; Gretchen (Kreager) and Ken Ruddy of Houston; Paige (Kreager) and Mark Blake of Austin; and numerous nieces and nephews and their children. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ann and David Kreager, Jr. of Beaumont. The family requests any memorials be given to Sunshine Cottage School for Deaf Children or to any preferred charity. SERVICES IN CELEBRATION OF HIS LIFE SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2020 AT 11:00 AM, ALAMO HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH IN SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com. Arrangements with PORTER LORING MORTUARY, 1101 McCULLOUGH AVE., SAN ANTONIO, TX 78212 - (210) 227-8221
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 9, 2020