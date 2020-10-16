David Mark Behrens, 61, proud former resident of Texas, passed away on Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020 at his home in Ozark.



David was born on November 28, 1958 in Denison, TX; the son of David and Eva (Blevins) Behrens.



David loved three things: being a Marine, the outdoors, and Texas. After serving for four and a half years in the Marine Corps, David practiced landscaping and was even a groundskeeper for Beaumont Botanical Gardens for many years. He will be remembered by his family as a man who loved the University of Texas Longhorns and could name any kind of plant he came across.



He is survived by his mother with whom he lived; his father of Williamsburg, VA; and his sister, Lori (Don) Haener of Ozark.



Cremation rites have been accorded and Graveside Military Honors will be rendered for David at 3:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Missouri Veterans Cemetery.



