1935-2019 James David "Jim" Parish, 84, of Katy, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home. Survived by his wife of 38 years, Barbara Parish; his son, James "Jimmy" Parish, Jr. and Gene Lambert. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the Schmidt Funeral Home Grand Parkway Chapel, in Katy, where funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday with Mr. Tim Quill officiating. A reception will follow. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday at the Florida Chapel Cemetery, in Round Top, Texas. For a full obituary and to express condolences, please visit www.SchmidtFuneralHome.net Schmidt Funeral Home 1344 W. Grand Parkway South Katy, Texas 77494 (281) 391-2424
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 29, 2019