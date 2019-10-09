David Wayne Johnson, 49, of Beaumont, died Wednesday, October 2, 2019. He was born on August 1, 1970, to Patricia Ann Hardeman and Barry Wayne Johnson, in Denton, Texas. David was a professional musician as well as a Band Director in the following school districts including; Nederland ISD, Little Cypress ISD; Vidor ISD, and Barbers Hill ISD. He is survived by his wife, Meredith Johnson; daughter, Laci Johnson; and son, Jaxon Johnson, all of Beaumont; parents, Patricia and Barry Johnson; and brother, Michael Wayne Johnson, all of Village Mills; mother and father in-law, Wynnelle and Michael Guidry, of Nederland; sister-in-law, Kymberly Fromme and her husband, Ben, of Overland Park, Kansas; nieces and nephews, Kelly Ann Johnson, of Dayton; Klaudia Johnson, of Village Mills; Klaire Johnson, of Friendswood; and Addison Reeves and Fletcher Reeves, both of Overland Park, Kansas. A gathering of Mr. Johnson's family and friends will begin at 5:00 p.m. with his funeral service to follow at 6:30 p.m., Thursday, October 10, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, 701 Calder Avenue, Beaumont, Texas. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to David Wayne Johnson Music Scholarship Fund - Barbers Hill Band Booster Club, c/o Hope Novosad, P.O. Box 1435, Mont Belvieu, Texas 77580.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019