David Kelly, 71 of Vidor died Sunday, April 19th, 2020 at Christus St. Luke's Hospital in The Woodlands, TX. A native of Gainsville, TX, he was a lifelong resident of Vidor. David was a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Vidor and was a Police Officer with Beaumont Police Department and retired as Captain after 31 years of service. He enjoyed to fish and spend time with family. Private graveside service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor. David is survived by his wife of 7 years of Cindy Kelly of Vidor, TX, step children Kristin Gilbertson of Houston, TX and Clayton Weeks of Michigan, sister Mary Hintch of Liberty, TX and step grandson Dyan Constable.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 22, 2020