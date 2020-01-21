Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Young. View Sign Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM - 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Bridge City , TX View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church Bridge City , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

David Scott Young, 66, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 17, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.



Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.



Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on July 26, 1953, he was the son of Louis David Young and Joy (Duplissey) Young. David spent his childhood and youth in Bridge City and later in life returned to his boyhood home to care for his parents Joy and L. D. Young.



David began working at an early age delivering the Penny Record on his bike. He continued working for them until he took over a paper route for the Port Arthur News which he continued through high school. David graduated from Bridge City High School in 1971 and then began studies in journalism at the University of Houston. David worked various jobs as a bookkeeper to support himself while in college. In 1978, David's path led him back to the Golden Triangle to follow in the footsteps of his father at Texaco. He worked as a computer programmer writing code to move the plant to an automated environment and then as a process operator. David retired from Texaco-Huntsman in 2008. David's path took a final turn which led him back to Bridge City where he spent the remainder of his life caring for his Mom and Dad.



David was a member of First Baptist Church in Bridge City all his life. David's devotion and unwavering support of his family was something to admire. All of the great-grand nieces and nephews were frequent visitors to see their "Uncle Dave." His room was covered in their art and letters. David was a friend to everyone and loved them without judgement. He was a patriot and revered all who served his country. He was compassionate, generous, and cared for the Young Estate with great attention to the yard and his thriving rose garden, lily garden, azaleas, and camellias.



He was preceded in death by his father, Louis David Young.



He is survived by his mother, Joy Young of Bridge City; his sisters, Brenda Boudreaux of Bridge City, Sheri Alford and husband Randy of Cedar Park, Peggy Ealand and husband Rick of Houston, Kim Spinks and husband Wayne of Bridge City, and Lisa Faulk of Bridge City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.



Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Ricky Ealand, Jacob Worster, Hunter Ham, Kaleb Faulk, Taylor Faulk, and William Andress.



David Scott Young, 66, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on January 17, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Texas.Visitation will be held prior to the service, beginning at 9:00 a.m. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Thursday, January 23, 2020, at First Baptist Church in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Keith Royal. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.Born in Port Arthur, Texas, on July 26, 1953, he was the son of Louis David Young and Joy (Duplissey) Young. David spent his childhood and youth in Bridge City and later in life returned to his boyhood home to care for his parents Joy and L. D. Young.David began working at an early age delivering the Penny Record on his bike. He continued working for them until he took over a paper route for the Port Arthur News which he continued through high school. David graduated from Bridge City High School in 1971 and then began studies in journalism at the University of Houston. David worked various jobs as a bookkeeper to support himself while in college. In 1978, David's path led him back to the Golden Triangle to follow in the footsteps of his father at Texaco. He worked as a computer programmer writing code to move the plant to an automated environment and then as a process operator. David retired from Texaco-Huntsman in 2008. David's path took a final turn which led him back to Bridge City where he spent the remainder of his life caring for his Mom and Dad.David was a member of First Baptist Church in Bridge City all his life. David's devotion and unwavering support of his family was something to admire. All of the great-grand nieces and nephews were frequent visitors to see their "Uncle Dave." His room was covered in their art and letters. David was a friend to everyone and loved them without judgement. He was a patriot and revered all who served his country. He was compassionate, generous, and cared for the Young Estate with great attention to the yard and his thriving rose garden, lily garden, azaleas, and camellias.He was preceded in death by his father, Louis David Young.He is survived by his mother, Joy Young of Bridge City; his sisters, Brenda Boudreaux of Bridge City, Sheri Alford and husband Randy of Cedar Park, Peggy Ealand and husband Rick of Houston, Kim Spinks and husband Wayne of Bridge City, and Lisa Faulk of Bridge City; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.Serving as pallbearers will be Jason Wilson, Jeremy Wilson, Ricky Ealand, Jacob Worster, Hunter Ham, Kaleb Faulk, Taylor Faulk, and William Andress. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close