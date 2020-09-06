Deanna Dee Cummings Wickes was born in Conroe, Texas on October 25, 1951 to Alvin and Phyllis Cummings. Her family moved to Placedo, Texas when she was two and that is where she grew up until she left for college. She was one of four siblings which included brothers David, Danny and sister Debra. She graduated from Bloomington High School in 1969 where she was Drum Major her junior and senior years. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from Sam Houston State University in 1972 with a degree in Speech Pathology and Audiology. She received her Master's Degree in Education in 1976. Deanna married Billy Linville in 1972 and joined him in North Carolina where he was stationed in the Marine Corps. She was employed by Onslow County Schools for three years. Upon their return to Huntsville, Texas, Deanna was a speech therapist for Livingston ISD for one year and a special education teacher for Huntsville ISD for one year before joining the Region 6 Education Service Center as a Special Education Specialist where she later became Director of Special Education. Her employment there lasted 41 years until her retirement in 2018. She raised three daughters, Glenna, April and Marla (twins). They were the joys of her life. She made sure they were
involved in activities such as dance, softball, Girl Scouts, church...and they never missed a parade! She was married to Ron Wickes for five years beginning in 2000. In 2009, she lost her daughter, Marla. At that time, she became mom to Marla's son, Christian, getting to enjoy life raising a son/grandson. She enjoyed his activities with him including football, bike racing, soccer, basketball, golf and SCUBA diving. They enjoyed many trips together over the years such as the Grand Canyon, Alaska and the Caribbean. Deanna enjoyed reading, walking, golf, SCUBA diving, travel, and her children and grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter Marla, her sister Debra and both of her parents. She is survived by her daughters, Glenna Laughlin and April Simms. She is also survived by her grandchildren Christian, Jensen, Adam, Lincoln and Luci as well as her furry companions Yoda and Molly. Visitation will be held Monday, September 7, 2020 from 6-8pm at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home, 10129 FM 1097 West, Willis, Texas. A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 3pm at Conroe Bible Church, 4491 North I-45, Conroe, Texas. Social distancing will be required during visitation and service. Face masks are required. After the death of her daughter Marla, one of her favorite charities was American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Donations may be made to AFSP.org
