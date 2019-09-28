Debra Ann Goodman, 67, of Beaumont, Texas departed this life Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Goodman. Debra's love and memories will remain in the hearts of her loving husband, Arthur Thomas; father, Omer Goodman, Sr.; daughters, Adrienne Goodman-Johnson (Carl) and Brittany Thomas; son, Christopher Goodman (Chloe); brother, Omer Goodman, Jr. (Tom); sisters, Cynthia Smith, Jocelyn Wells (Roy), and Stephanie Lynch (Jim); four grandchildren; a host of other relatives, and friends.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Sept. 28, 2019