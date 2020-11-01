On Friday, October 30, 2020, Debra Shann Steepleton Kelly, of Vidor, went to be with the Lord.



Shann was born on September 17, 1963, in Beaumont, Texas, to Carol Steepleton and Kenneth Steepleton. In her early years, Shann loved to dance. Spend time with her cousins Janice (her shadow) and Marston (pee-wee) samples. One of her greatest loves was spending time with her grandchildren they were her everything. She was a loving mother, sister, aunt, daughter, and friend. One of her favorite places to relax was the beach, where she took trips with her family since childhood. Shann was known for her kind heart. Not one mean bone, just full of love. She was very selfless always putting others before herself. Even with cancer she told her doctors that she would fight until she couldn't fight anymore, that's exactly what she did. It would be wrong to say that Shann lost her battle because she never stopped fighting. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined. When anyone else would have broken, Shann stayed strong. Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly looks like. There was no quit in Shann. Her daughter and grandbabies were her strength.. Just because she is no longer here, it doesn't mean she lost her fight. Her strength is in her family where her memories remain. Shann is survived by mother, Carol Worth, of Vidor; daughter, Jacqueline Steepleton and her husband, David, of Vidor; brother, Charles Steepleton and his wife, Melinda, of Vidor; and grandchildren Madeline Cormier, Adrianna Yeager, Dianna Shann Yeager all of Vidor and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beautiful sister Dr. Robin Elizabeth Perez, father, Kenneth Steepleton and step-father, Scottie Worth. A gathering of Shann's family and friends for visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Memorial Funeral Home, Funeral services will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 at The church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 6198 FM 105, Vidor, TX 77662 starting at 2:00 pm, graveside service will follow at Williamson Cemetery, in Vidor.Pallbearers will be Charles Steepleton, Jason Steepleton, Dillon Steepleton, Simon Perez, Brice Perez, David Yeager, Alan Sauleran, and Jeff Charlton.



