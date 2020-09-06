Delano "Bruce" Dean, 88, of Beaumont, died Thursday, September 3, 2020. He was born on July 25, 1932 in Sarepta, Louisiana to Cleo Carey Modisette Dean and Arch Marion Dean.
Survivors include his wife of fifty-eight years, Rose Mary Dean; son, Dr. Kevin Dean and his wife, Amy; grandsons, Benjamin Dean and Matthew Dean; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nelwyn Moore.
Bruce spent his youth roaming the bayous and forests of Webster Parish, Louisiana. He graduated from Sarepta High School and attended Louisiana Tech where he became a chemical engineer. He was in the US Army and spent time in Germany in the 1950's. He was employed by International Paper Company his entire career working as a chemical engineer in Camden, Arkansas, Mobile, Alabama, and finally Texarkana, Texas.
Bruce met and married a girl from another small-town Cotton Valley, Louisiana, Rose Mary Borland. She was a hometown beauty queen and elementary school teacher. They were married in 1962. They had a son, Kevin, in 1964 and were together 58 years until his passing. Bruce was a dedicated husband and father. Even after retiring he continued to work for International Paper Company as a consultant and he taught engineering tech courses at Texarkana College.
Bruce was a lifelong outdoorsman, hunter, & fisherman. Before he retired, he took up golf and it became his passion. After retiring he played golf almost daily and walked the course to pick up stray balls. He collected thousands of golf balls, which he would sell to finance his hobby.
Bruce and Rose Mary moved to Beaumont, Texas in 2013 to be closer to their son & grandsons. Bruce was instrumental in his grandsons' lives, even passing on his love of golf to Benjamin.
Bruce never forgot a name, was the best storyteller, read every word in the owners' manual of everything ever bought, and dropped everything to help someone. He is already missed.
A gathering of Mr. Dean's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the residence of Dr. Kevin and Amy Dean. The family will gather for his interment at a later date at Old Sarepta Cemetery in Sarepta, Louisiana under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, his family requests that you spend time with your parents or grandparents; play cards, a boardgame, or a word game. The most valuable asset you have for them is your time.
