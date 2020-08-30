Della Elizabeth Murff, 81, of China, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Della was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Della is survived by her husband, of fifty-nine years, Robert W. Murff; daughters, Nancy Murff, of Corpus Christi and Melissa Gallier and her husband, Ernie, of Nederland; and son, David Murff and his wife, Diana, of Houston. Della was affectionally known as MeMaw by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Della is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and J.T. Lee; and sister, Judy Leidtke.
A gathering of Mrs. Murff's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the name of Della Murff to Alzheimer's Association
, 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or at alz.org
.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
.