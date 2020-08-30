1/1
Della Elizabeth Murff
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Della's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Della Elizabeth Murff, 81, of China, passed away on Thursday, August 20, 2020. Della was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Della is survived by her husband, of fifty-nine years, Robert W. Murff; daughters, Nancy Murff, of Corpus Christi and Melissa Gallier and her husband, Ernie, of Nederland; and son, David Murff and his wife, Diana, of Houston. Della was affectionally known as MeMaw by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Della is preceded in death by her parents, Elizabeth and J.T. Lee; and sister, Judy Leidtke.

A gathering of Mrs. Murff's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in the name of Della Murff to Alzheimer's Association, 700 North Street, Suite M, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or at alz.org.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved