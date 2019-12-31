Dempsey Calvin Sterling, 92, of Hemphill, Texas passed away Friday, December 27, 2019 at Medical Center Hospital in Nacogdoches, Texas.
Demp was born February 2, 1927 in Beaumont, Texas to M. F. Sterling, Sr. and Mollie Goff Sterling. He was a United States Army veteran having served in the Korean War. Later he worked as a pipefitter for Texaco in Port Arthur, Texas. He had been a resident of Sabine County for 40 years, having previously resided in Groves, Texas. He was a member of the Episcopalian faith and also a member of Hemphill Post #10351.
Demp was a minor league left-handed pitcher for five seasons. He had a 19-10 record in 1947 and 1948 with the Lawton Giants and the Bristol Twins, which were affiliates of the New York Giants organization. He played for the Lamesa Lobos, the Port Arthur Seahawks, and the Crowley Millers before concluding his professional career after the 1951 season.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Sterling of Hemphill; daughter, Rhonda Sterling of Beaumont; brothers, James Sterling of Beaumont and Roland Sterling of Groves; granddaughter, Angela; and ten great grandchildren.
Demp was preceded in death by his former wife, Joann Sterling; sisters, Gloria Merandino and Betty Ruth Cone; brothers, M. F. Sterling, Jr., Willard Sterling, and Robert Sterling; and grandchildren, Jacob and Jeremy.
Cremation arrangements are being handled by Starr Funeral Home in Hemphill, Texas.
Services will be announced at a later date.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 31, 2019