Dennis Ray Carr, age 85, of Beaumont, Texas passed away on Wednesday December 18, 2019. Dennis was born November 20, 1934.
Dennis graduated from South Park High School and enlisted in the Air Force. He was a tail gunner in a B-36 bomber stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in Rapid City, South Dakota. He married Jackie Treme from Welsh, Louisiana and raised three children. Dennis retired from Southwestern Bell after 35 years, then went to work for the IRS, from which he also retired. Dennis loved playing golf at Tyrell Park Henry Homberg golf course. Dennis had received lessons from Mr. Homberg in his younger years.
Dennis is preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, and his mother Nell Hall, as well as his numerous aunts and uncles.
Dennis is survived by his daughter Phyllis Edelmon and husband Terry of Georgetown, TX; son Gregory Carr and wife Karen of Arlington, TX; son Dennis Carr and wife Elaina of Crestview, FL; grandchildren Leigh Ann Mitchell, Sandi Lyn Gimbert, Cody Carr, Colin Carr, Khaki Carr, and Zoe Carr; and great grandchildren Maxwell, Adalyn, and Caden.
A Gathering of Family and Friends for Dennis will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas 77703. A Graveside Celebration of Dennis' life will occur Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 1:30 PM at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, 4955 Pine, Beaumont, Texas 77703.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.forestlawnmpfh.com for the Carr family.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 20, 2019