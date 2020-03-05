Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Devin Scott Colvin. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 505 N 12Th St Nederland , TX 77627 (409)-722-3456 Send Flowers Obituary

Devin Scott Colvin, 48, of Kountze, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Christus Hospital - St. Elizabeth, Beaumont. He was born on August 30, 1971, in Groves, to Inez Mancy Hutto Colvin and Eddie Rex Colvin.

Devin was a 1990 graduate from Nederland High School. He worked twenty-five plus years in construction. He also worked at Sutherlands in Beaumont as a supervisor for the last few years. Devin was a hard worker and would give a helping hand to anyone. He will be missed by many. He loved spending time with his son, Marcus, going to monster truck shows, supercross races, and drag races. Devin also enjoyed going dancing and to casinos.

Survivors include his mom, Inez Colvin, of Nederland; brother, Duane Colvin and his wife, Rita, of Nederland; son, Marcus Colvin, of Beaumont; daughter, Sharon Brittain and her husband, Jack, of Fannett; fiancée, Joyce Callaway, of Kountze; and several nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts; and uncles.

He is preceded in death by his father, Eddie Colvin; grandparents, Ernest and Nelda Colvin and Dee Ronal "Bud" and Katie Hutto.

A gathering of Mr. Colvin's family and friends will be from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at Broussard's, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Broussard's, Nederland, with his interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont.

