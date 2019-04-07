Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dewey Joseph Jarreau. View Sign

1962-2019 Passed away peacefully 31 January 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. Dewey was born May 17, 1962 in Beaumont,Tx. to Olivia M. Jarreau & Seebert J. Jarreau Sr. He is preceded in death by both parents & his brother Stephen M. Jarreau. He is survived by 3 sisters Dolores Duplantier, Carolyn Haynes both of Beaumont & Jacqueline Simon of Killeen, Tx & a host of nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Dewey graduated from Hebert High School in 1980. He attended Lamar University in Beaumont Texas and the Art Institute of Dallas. Dewey was a gifted & accomplished artist, a talent he possessed since early childhood. Dewey was a kind & loving brother, uncle & friend. He was greatly respected & loved in his community. He will be greatly missed.

