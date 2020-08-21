Dewey Thurman Bobo, Jr., 75, of Beaumont, died August 14, 2020. He was born on November 29, 1944, in Vidor, to Bernice Gallier and Dewey Thurman Bobo, Sr.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy Bobo of Beaumont; children, Lisa Renee Harris and her husband, Lloyd, of Beaumont; Kenneth Lee Gerber, Jr. of Beaumont; Kimberly Ann Pettit and her husband, Patrick, of Denton; Leslie Anne Hadsell of Fort Worth; Kelly Lynn Cheramie and her husband, Larry, of Louisiana; and Kristina Page Bledsoe of Lumberton; thirteen grandchildren; sisters, Delores Ikner and Diana "Jeannie" Cappen; brother, Roy Bobo; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Kyle Thurman Bobo; and brothers, Gaylan Bobo.
A gathering of Mr. Bobo's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, August 23, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Winnie.
