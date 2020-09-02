Diana G. Cutaia, recently of Mason, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the young age of 60. Diana was born Friday, September 25, 1959 in Port Arthur, Texas. She attended Nederland High School and Lamar University. Diana's tender heart and joyous laugh will be missed by family and friends. Diana was preceded in death by: father, John A. Cutaia and step-sister, Mary Rodrigue. Diana is survived by: mother, Johnnie Liles Garrison; step-mother, Margie L. Cutaia; sister, Janis A. Cutaia; brothers, Steven E. (Sylvia) Cutaia and John D. Cutaia; step-brother Ronald Peveto; step-sisters, Johnna Blount and Patti Martin (Tommy); nieces and nephews, Dana (Matt) Robinson, Brandon S. Savoie and Terra M. Cutaia; great-nephew, Hunter Austin Robinson; and many loving family members and friends. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, please honor Diana's love of animals and send memorial donations to The Humane Society. Mueller Funeral Home, Mason, OH is honored to serve the family.



