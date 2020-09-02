1/
Diana G. Cutaia
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Diana's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Diana G. Cutaia, recently of Mason, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the young age of 60. Diana was born Friday, September 25, 1959 in Port Arthur, Texas. She attended Nederland High School and Lamar University. Diana's tender heart and joyous laugh will be missed by family and friends. Diana was preceded in death by: father, John A. Cutaia and step-sister, Mary Rodrigue. Diana is survived by: mother, Johnnie Liles Garrison; step-mother, Margie L. Cutaia; sister, Janis A. Cutaia; brothers, Steven E. (Sylvia) Cutaia and John D. Cutaia; step-brother Ronald Peveto; step-sisters, Johnna Blount and Patti Martin (Tommy); nieces and nephews, Dana (Matt) Robinson, Brandon S. Savoie and Terra M. Cutaia; great-nephew, Hunter Austin Robinson; and many loving family members and friends. Services will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, please honor Diana's love of animals and send memorial donations to The Humane Society. Mueller Funeral Home, Mason, OH is honored to serve the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
September 1, 2020
Sorry to hear about her loss. Fond memories of our track days way back in the days. Thoughts & prayers!
Kim Massingill-Lowrey
Classmate
September 1, 2020
My sweet Diana. You were a joy to be around I will miss you dearly.I was honored to be your Godmother.
Aunt Betty
Betty Cutaia
Family
September 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Diana’s passing. Prayers for family.
Zayne & Rhonda Porterfield & Melancon
Friend
September 1, 2020
Diana was my sister in the truest sense of the word. I miss and will always miss her greatly. I loved her with all my heart. I know she is reunited with my John Ruff and her beloved Goldie. Rest in His peace, my sister.
DIANA VAUGHN
Friend
September 1, 2020
Our heartfelt condolences to Steve and all the family...She will forever be in our hearts.
Karolyn Broussard
Classmate
September 1, 2020
We will never forget Diana’s loving, bubbly personality as she was growing up. She was so beautiful and a joy to be around. We know she will truly be missed by her friends and family. Sending love from Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Diane.
Diane Cutaia
Family
September 1, 2020
So sorry for the family! Praying for peace and comfort.
Rita Jones
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved