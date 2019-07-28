Diane Bowen (1940 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
Obituary
1940 - 2019 Diane Marie Bowen, born March 25, 1940 passed away in Oklahoma City on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. Diane is survived by her four children Scotty Bowen, Sheila Comparan and her husband Alex, Sharon Wall, Steve Bowen and his wife Suzy, and her brother Leroy and his wife Gail. Diane was blessed with five grandchildren; Corbin, Morganne, Allyson, Connor and Tucker. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, Texas. The family will greet friends at 9:30 a.m. followed by a graveside service at 10:30 a.m.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force
Funeral Home Details
Beaumont, TX   (409) 892-5912
