Diane Marie Fail Bowen, passed away in Oklahoma City on July 20, 2019 surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Beaumont Texas on March 25, 1940 to Leroy and Mildred Fail. Diane was a 1958 graduate of South Park High School. She was married to her high school sweetheart, the late John Murray Bowen, for 59 years and was a devoted wife, mother and friend. Diane is survived by her four children Scotty Bowen of Oklahoma City, Sheila Comparan and her husband Alex of San Clemente, CA, Sharon Wall of Chesterfield, MO, Steve Bowen and his wife Suzy of Oklahoma City; five grandchildren, Corbin Wall, Morganne Bowen, Allyson Wall, Tucker Bowen and Connor Bowen; her brother, Leroy Fail Jr. and his wife Gail of Santa Cruz, CA.; and brother in law Billy Bowen and his wife Sandy of Brenham. The family will greet friends at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Forest Lawn Funeral Home in Beaumont, followed by a graveside service at 10:30 a.m. in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Oct. 31, 2019