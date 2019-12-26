Diane Stephens, 72 passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont, Texas. She leaves cherished memories to her daughters, Shelley Stephens and Joanette Stephens; her mother, Marie Essley Chentlen; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; and also a host of family and friends. On Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Our Mother of Mercy Catholic Church, 3390 Sarah St, in Beaumont there will be a visitation at 8 a.m. followed by the Rosary at 10:15 a.m. and the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Diane will take her earthly rest at Live Oak Memorial Park. www.comeauxchapel.com
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019