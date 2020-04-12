Dianna Webb Harbour, of Beaumont, died March 29, 2020, after an illness. She was born on January 4, 1949. She was raised in Tyler, Texas, by her parents Johnny and Irene Webb
Mrs. Harbour enjoyed gardening and could make anything grow. She was also an excellent seamstress, knitter, needle worker, and made beautiful quilts. She enjoyed reading and passed the love of reading on to her children. She passed down many delicious recipes her family still enjoys eating.
Survivors include her son, David P. Matheny; daughter, Elizabeth Matheny Long, son-in-law, Edward Long, Jr.; and grandsons, Edward Long, III and Caleb Long.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Irene Webb of Tyler, Texas and her husband, Robert Harbour of Beaumont, Texas.
Cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
A private family graveside service was held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, Homebound Missions, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont, Texas 77706.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020