1920 - 2019 Dollie Gallaway Garza, 98, of Beaumont, died Tuesday, February 25, 2019. She was born on November 3, 1920, in Goose Creek, to Ebbie Clayton and John Parker. She retired as a Registered Nurse from Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont, after twenty-nine years of employment. Dollie is survived by her husband, George Garza, of Beaumont; and daughters, Jennie Dixon and her husband, Curtis F., Jr. and Brenda Jo Elliot and her husband Wayne, all of Beaumont; grandchildren, John Dixon, of Beaumont and Steve Dixon and his wife, Dianna, of Silsbee; and great-grandchildren, John Tyler Dixon, of Nederland, Mason Paul Dixon, of Silsbee, and Jessica Dixon Campbell and her husband, Brian, of Hawaii. He is preceded in death by her first husband, Paul Gallaway; and stepson, Sonny Garza. A gathering of Mrs. Garza's family and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 1, 2019, at Broussard's, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Amelia Baptist Church, 8055 Brighton Street, Beaumont, Texas 77707 or to Hotel Dieu Scholarship Fund for Nurses, c/o Lamar University Foundation, P.O. Box 11500, Beaumont, Texas 77710. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 28, 2019