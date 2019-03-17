Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolly Barrow. View Sign

1953 - 2019 Ms. Dolly Angelique Barrow passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 in Houston, Texas after a courageous battle with cancer. Dolly was preceded in death by her parents, Solomon Wesley Barrow and Laviana "Sunny" Barrow. She is survived by her sister, Bertha "Bibi" Barrow McDonald and brother-in-law, Robert Richard McDonald, her brother, Solomon Wesley Barrow, Jr., and her nephews, Travis Richard McDonald and Solomon Wesley Barrow III. Dolly's family would like to thank Dolly's longtime friend, Pat Calvachio, for taking care of Dolly during her illness. Dolly was born in Beaumont, Texas on September 13, 1953. She attended Longfellow Elementary School, Stephen F. Austin Middle School, and Beaumont High School. While in Beaumont High School, she was a member of Purple Queens, Tri-H-Y, Beaumont High School News, and she was a Pine Burr Beauty runner up and selected as one of the Senior Class Favorites. She was a princess in the Neches River Festival and a Beaumont Symphony League debutante. She attended the University of Texas and majored in Elementary Education. Then, she worked as a teacher's aide, model, and a travel agent. Dolly loved children and animals. She didn't have any children, but she loved teaching children, especially English to Spanish-speaking children (Dolly was bilingual in Spanish). In addition, she loved animals, and she often adopted stray cats or dogs from various animal shelters in Houston. Her pets were her constant companions. A graveside service for Dolly will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Jackson Cemetery, Farm to Market 562/ Smith Point Road in Double Bayou, near Anahuac, Texas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the or the Houston Humane Society. Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

