Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Castello Vallot. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Rosary 6:00 PM Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Pius X Catholic Church 5075 Bigner Road Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dolores Castello Vallot, 89, of Beaumont, died Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Mary Bogetto and Eugene Castello. Dolores was born on October 28, 1929, in Marquette, Michigan.

She graduated from Bishop Baraga High School in 1947 and went to St. Joseph Nursing School in Chicago, Illinois. As a Registered Nurse in 1950, she traveled to Los Angeles to work at St. Joseph Hospital. While there she met her love, Joseph A. Vallot, Jr. When Joe was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1952, they married and moved to Beaumont, Texas, where they settled.

Dolores worked as a nurse at Hotel Dieu, St. Therese, City Hospital, Private Duty, Baptist Hospital, and retired from MASH after 41 years of nursing. She was a board member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses.

During her years of nursing, Dolores volunteered at her children's school, St. Pius X Catholic School, as the school nurse, getting doctors to donate their time for physicals. She also volunteered her time as nurse at the seminary, St. Vincent de Paul.

After retirement, she became president of St. Pius X Ladies and remained active by cleaning linens, counting money, being a Eucharistic Minister, stuffing bulletins, tidying up the church, working at Some Other Place and printing out the Ladies' booklet. Dolores was always willing to help friends, neighbors, and her church.

Dolores is survived by her five children, Mary Beth Woodall; Jo Ann Vallot, Joey Vallot and his wife, Charlotte; Gina Heinlein; and Susan Vallot; eleven grandchildren, Tiffany; Christopher and his wife, Nicole; and Jason Woodall; Lauren Rogers and her fiance, Scott LeBlanc; Amber Riedmueller and her husband, Gerald; Jessica Foreman and her husband, Bryce; and Joshua and Jacob Heinlein; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Khloe Foreman, Bailey Woodall, and Rose Riedmueller; and many friends.

Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Vallot, Jr.; her parents; and two brothers, Eugene and Donald.

A gathering of Mrs. Vallot's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont, with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. A reception will be held at St.Pius X Catholic Church following her entombment.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont, Texas 77708.

Complete and updated information may be found at:

Dolores Castello Vallot, 89, of Beaumont, died Monday, June 10, 2019. She was the daughter of Mary Bogetto and Eugene Castello. Dolores was born on October 28, 1929, in Marquette, Michigan.She graduated from Bishop Baraga High School in 1947 and went to St. Joseph Nursing School in Chicago, Illinois. As a Registered Nurse in 1950, she traveled to Los Angeles to work at St. Joseph Hospital. While there she met her love, Joseph A. Vallot, Jr. When Joe was discharged from the Marine Corps in 1952, they married and moved to Beaumont, Texas, where they settled.Dolores worked as a nurse at Hotel Dieu, St. Therese, City Hospital, Private Duty, Baptist Hospital, and retired from MASH after 41 years of nursing. She was a board member of the Association of Operating Room Nurses.During her years of nursing, Dolores volunteered at her children's school, St. Pius X Catholic School, as the school nurse, getting doctors to donate their time for physicals. She also volunteered her time as nurse at the seminary, St. Vincent de Paul.After retirement, she became president of St. Pius X Ladies and remained active by cleaning linens, counting money, being a Eucharistic Minister, stuffing bulletins, tidying up the church, working at Some Other Place and printing out the Ladies' booklet. Dolores was always willing to help friends, neighbors, and her church.Dolores is survived by her five children, Mary Beth Woodall; Jo Ann Vallot, Joey Vallot and his wife, Charlotte; Gina Heinlein; and Susan Vallot; eleven grandchildren, Tiffany; Christopher and his wife, Nicole; and Jason Woodall; Lauren Rogers and her fiance, Scott LeBlanc; Amber Riedmueller and her husband, Gerald; Jessica Foreman and her husband, Bryce; and Joshua and Jacob Heinlein; and four great-grandchildren, Carter and Khloe Foreman, Bailey Woodall, and Rose Riedmueller; and many friends.Dolores is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph A. Vallot, Jr.; her parents; and two brothers, Eugene and Donald.A gathering of Mrs. Vallot's family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., with a Rosary recited at 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m., at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont, with entombment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. A reception will be held at St.Pius X Catholic Church following her entombment.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Pius X Catholic Church, 5075 Bigner Road, Beaumont, Texas 77708.Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on June 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close