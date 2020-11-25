Dolores "Lori" Elizabeth Doody passed away Friday, November 13, 2020, in her Kingwood, TX home. She was born in Chicago, Illinois, on September 29, 1935, to Russell R. and C. Elizabeth (Goodale) Roberts. Lori married the love of her life, Patrick "Rick" Joseph Doody, Jr., on May 24, 1958.
Lori was preceded in death by Rick (2010) and her brother, Russell Charles Roberts (2011). Mom is survived by her three children, Paula Ryburn (Eric), Beth Koncsol (Robert), and Jim Doody (Tracy), and by two sisters-in-law, Jean Roberts and Sue Doody. Lori was "Grandma" to Sarah Doody, Kayla Doody, and Audrey Ryburn, "Aunt Dolores" to Russell, Richard, Becky, Beth, Roy, Randy and Barb, and grandaunt to many.
Family came first with Lori. She was a caring person who kept track of life's milestones and sent cards on all occasions. Lori especially enjoyed singing in the church choir and bowling, both life-long pastimes with Rick. She also enjoyed needlecrafts of all types, word puzzles and games, and crime dramas-sometimes doing more than one of these while also talking with you! Mom was a 20-year breast cancer survivor, and she thoroughly loved her role as our home's domestic engineer. We love you, Mom.
The family plans a private graveside service next month. Memorial gifts can be made to Kingwood UMC Music Program, Kingwood Chorale (Lake Houston Musical Arts Society), or your favorite charity
.