1927 - 2019 Dolores Evelyn Hall, 91, of Bevil Oaks, died Thursday, March 13, 2019, at Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Beaumont. She was born on August 12, 1927, in Buna, to Verna Stimits and Thomas Jefferson Wilson. Dolores is survived by her children, Orvalee Husband and her husband, Armon of Bevil Oaks and Owen Craig Hall and his wife, Vickie, of Tomball; grandchildren, Noel Turner and her husband, Fred; Ellen Gonzalez and her husband, Trini; Sara Patterson and her husband, Tony; and Casey Hall and his wife, Kathryn; eleven great-grandchildren; and sisters-in-law, Janie Trotman of Beaumont, Nelda Peacock of Vidor, and Judith Wilson of Bridge City. A gathering of Mrs. Hall's family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Sunday, March 17, 2019, at Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont. Her funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 18, 2019, at Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont, with her interment to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont. Memorial contributions may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 3810 North Major Drive, Beaumont, Texas 77713. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dolores Evelyn Hall.
Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont, TX 77713
(409) 866-3838
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 16, 2019