Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Covington. View Sign Service Information Claybar Funeral Home Inc 504 N 5Th St Orange , TX 77630 (409)-886-4445 Send Flowers Obituary

Don O. Covington, 85, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on April 20, 2020.

Born on June 23, 1934, Don graduated from French High School in 1952. Soon after, he married Claire Fogal and joined the Army's Special Forces. After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, Don and Claire settled in Orange where they would raise a family. Don began his career as a draftsman for Levingston Shipbuilding, and by 1984, as Levingston was closing, he had been promoted through V.P. of Engineering to President of the company. Afterward, he and business partners formed Texas Drydock, Inc. (TDI) in 1986. With Don serving as President and owner, TDI eventually grew to over 2,000 employees and was acquired by a public company in 1998.

Don was a contemplative man with a compassionate and giving heart. He was wholly devoted to his wife of 64 years, his immediate and extended family, his work, his church, and his community.

He was a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, Propeller Club of Southeast Texas (Man of the Year in the 90's), Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Board, Orange Chamber of Commerce, Sabine River Authority Board of Directors (two terms as president), Toledo Bend Dam Joint Operations, and a long-standing member and frequent board chair of First Christian Church of Orange (Disciples of Christ).

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Claire Covington, his grandson, Brennan Covington, his mother, Lucille Gager, and his father, Bill Covington.

He is survived by his sons Guy Covington, and wife Karen of Katy, Texas, Scott Covington of Sugarland, Texas, and Russell Covington, and his wife Jennifer of Orange, Texas. His grandchildren include Katy Tinsley, Jonathan Covington, Jordan Covington, Katrina Avinger, Griffin Covington, Callie Covington, Jayne Covington, and Lydia Covington. Great grandchildren are Max, Charlie, Allie, JT, Piper, Cora, Merritt, Witten, Tucker, and Luna.

A private service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Friday at 11:00 AM. With respect to our current circumstances, social distancing recommendations will be observed. Serving as pallbearers are Griffin Covington, Jonathan Covington, Jordan Covington, Conner Guillotte, Dylan Knau, Todd Rash, and Lance Tinsley. Honorary pallbearers include Tilley Deleon, Mike Dolan, Jimmy Gentile, George Istre, Rachel Parker, and Earl Williams.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in honor of Don Covington to Meals on Wheels America.



Don O. Covington, 85, of Orange, Texas passed away peacefully at his home on April 20, 2020.Born on June 23, 1934, Don graduated from French High School in 1952. Soon after, he married Claire Fogal and joined the Army's Special Forces. After receiving an honorable discharge from the military, Don and Claire settled in Orange where they would raise a family. Don began his career as a draftsman for Levingston Shipbuilding, and by 1984, as Levingston was closing, he had been promoted through V.P. of Engineering to President of the company. Afterward, he and business partners formed Texas Drydock, Inc. (TDI) in 1986. With Don serving as President and owner, TDI eventually grew to over 2,000 employees and was acquired by a public company in 1998.Don was a contemplative man with a compassionate and giving heart. He was wholly devoted to his wife of 64 years, his immediate and extended family, his work, his church, and his community.He was a member of the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers, Propeller Club of Southeast Texas (Man of the Year in the 90's), Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Board, Orange Chamber of Commerce, Sabine River Authority Board of Directors (two terms as president), Toledo Bend Dam Joint Operations, and a long-standing member and frequent board chair of First Christian Church of Orange (Disciples of Christ).He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Claire Covington, his grandson, Brennan Covington, his mother, Lucille Gager, and his father, Bill Covington.He is survived by his sons Guy Covington, and wife Karen of Katy, Texas, Scott Covington of Sugarland, Texas, and Russell Covington, and his wife Jennifer of Orange, Texas. His grandchildren include Katy Tinsley, Jonathan Covington, Jordan Covington, Katrina Avinger, Griffin Covington, Callie Covington, Jayne Covington, and Lydia Covington. Great grandchildren are Max, Charlie, Allie, JT, Piper, Cora, Merritt, Witten, Tucker, and Luna.A private service will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on Friday at 11:00 AM. With respect to our current circumstances, social distancing recommendations will be observed. Serving as pallbearers are Griffin Covington, Jonathan Covington, Jordan Covington, Conner Guillotte, Dylan Knau, Todd Rash, and Lance Tinsley. Honorary pallbearers include Tilley Deleon, Mike Dolan, Jimmy Gentile, George Istre, Rachel Parker, and Earl Williams.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation in honor of Don Covington to Meals on Wheels America. Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Beaumont Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close