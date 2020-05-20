Don Richard Russell, 86 passed away peacefully at his home on May 18, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1933 to Lew Cary Russell, Sr and Rose Catherine Hebert Russell in Beaumont, Texas.Don graduated high school from St. Anthony's High School in 1952. He then attended Lamar College, where he received a business degree in August of 1965. This degree took 10 years to complete as he was starting his family, ranching and farming all at the same time. He was the first in his family to receive a college degree. After he stopped farming and ranching, he went back to further his education. In 1992, he received his Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselor degree, this was his true calling. For all who knew Don, knew of his unconditional love and tolerance for others. He was always there to lend an ear and give the best advice in all situations. He retired from the Chambers County Adult Probation Office in 2003. Throughout the years, Don helped countless individuals turn their lives around. For this he will always be remembered.Survivors include his daughters, Laure Law and husband Gregg of Hamshire, Stephanie Devillier of Anderson; son, David Russell and wife Beth of Mont Belvieu. Grandchildren, Amy Hamilton and husband Skipper of Stowell, Barrett Law and fiance Tiffany of Vidor, Kade and Caroline Russell of Mont Belvieu, Cash, Catherine, and Colton Devillier of Anderson. Great-Grandchildren, Journey and Bo Hamilton of Stowell, Hayden, Paxton, and Liam Law of Vidor. Brother, Lew Cary "Poncho" Russell and wife Patty of Beaumont and sisters, Betty Sue "Susie" Russell of Houston and Catherine "Tennie" Zoch of Beaumont. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, brother James Scott "Jamey" Russell, daughter Catherine Mary Russell, and son-in-law Kyle Devillier.The family would like to send a sincere thank you to Brenda Burmaster, Nikki Richard, Texas Total Care Hospice & Dr. Levine & staff for their loving care of Don in final months.A Rosary for Mr. Russell will be recited at 5:00 p.m., with a gathering of family and friends to follow, Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 21, 2020, at Broussard's, with his interment to follow at Magnolia Cemetery, Beaumont. Please follow social distancing guidelines.Memorial contributions can be made to the Museum at Wallisville, PO Box 16, Wallisville, Texas 77597.