Service Information

Broussard's Mortuary
1605 N Major Dr
Beaumont , TX 77713
(409)-866-3838

Memorial Gathering

10:00 AM

Beaumont's First Baptist Church
3739 North Major Drive
Beaumont , TX

Funeral service

11:00 AM

Beaumont's First Baptist Church
3739 North Major Drive
Beaumont , TX

Obituary

Donald Clarke Kuhn, 92, of Beaumont, died Monday, March 16, 2020. He was born on January 27, 1928, to Theresa Butler Kuhn and Baxter Kuhn, in Port Arthur, and was a Corporal in the United States Marine Corps having served during World War II. Donald was an avid golfer and charter member of the Beaumont Country Club and Pinewood Country Club. He was also a dedicated member of the YMBL.

Survivors include his daughters, Patricia Mcphail of Beaumont; Disa Albanese and her husband, Joey, of Sour Lake; and Traci Walcutt and her husband, Ron, of Richmond; grandchildren, Cord Mcphail and his wife, Laura; Cody Mcphail and his wife, Marissa; Jared Albanese; Dustin Albanese and his wife, Laci; Seth Albanese; Amber Dailey and her husband, Justin; Jessica Anderson and her husband, Forrest; Colton Lowe; and Alie Lowe; great-grandchildren, Kaydence Dailey, Madison Dailey, Oaklyn Dailey, Kimber McCauley, Peyton Lowe, William Mcphail, Nevaeh Albanese, Averie Albanese, Emily Albanese, and Anna Albanese.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Helen Kuhn; daughter, Lesley Poore Marquez; and sisters, Betty Jean Addison and Doris Kuhn Greene; and great-grandchild, Merrick Lowe.

A gathering of Mr. Kuhn's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with his funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m., Friday, March 20, 2020, at Beaumont's First Baptist Church, 3739 North Major Drive, Beaumont. A family committal will be held at Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to his caregivers, Juanita Mullins, Shannon Kotz, and Jan Snider, for their care and compassion they showed Mr. Kuhn.

