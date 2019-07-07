1948 - 2019 Donald E. Johnson, 71, of Beaumont, died Thursday, July 4, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1948, in Cheyenne, Wyoming, to Mayetta L. Holscher Johnson and Robert M. Johnson. Don loved spending time with his family, traveling and photography. In his retirement years he enjoyed his hobbies of woodworking, playing the guitar and making chocolate treats for others to enjoy. Survivors include his wife of forty-five years, Kathy Johnson, of Beaumont; son, Chad Johnson, of Denver; daughter, Elizabeth Johnson, of Houston; grandchildren, Adam and Clara Johnson, of Denver; mother, Mayetta Johnson, of Beaumont; and brother, Robert Johnson and his wife, Jean, of Connecticut. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert M. Johnson; and his mother- and father-in-law, Ruth and Ralph Brookner. Memorial contributions for Mr. Johnson may be made to Some Other Place, 590 Center Street, Beaumont, Texas 77701 or a . A gathering of Mr. Johnson's family and friends will be from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Broussard's, 2000 McFaddin Avenue, Beaumont. His cremation arrangements were handled through Broussard's Crematorium, Beaumont. Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 7, 2019