1937 - 2019 Donald Lee Stone, 81, of Beaumont, Texas, passed away on March 4, 2019, in Beaumont. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Claybar Kelley Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Mr. Larry Paul. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, at Claybar Kelley Watkins Funeral Home.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Mar. 7, 2019
