Donald Royce Shirley, Don, 62, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at his home in Nome, after an illness. Don was born on January 17, 1958, in Houston, to Melba and Tom Shirley. He graduated from Hardin-Jefferson High School, Sour Lake, in 1977 and was retired from Goodyear Chemical Plant, Beaumont.
Don's many hobbies included building and working on classic cars, studying history, and listening to music. He worked tirelessly to help care for his aging parents, especially as they dealt with flooding during hurricane Harvey and tropical storm Imelda.
Survivors include his parents, Melba and Tom Shirley, of Nome; two brothers, Lloyd Shirley and his wife, Kristin, of Nome and Wayne Shirley and his wife, Kay, of Wake Village; and sister, Melinda Shirley, of Spring.
A graveside service for Mr. Shirley will be at 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 14, 2020, at China Cemetery, 461 Benoit Avenue, China, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.
Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.
Published in the The Beaumont Enterprise on Feb. 14, 2020