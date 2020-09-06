1/1
Donald Vinko Stipanic Jr.
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Vinko Stipanic, Jr., 58 of Cleveland passed away September 3, 2020. He was born May 31, 1962 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Donald and Marjorie Stipanic. He spent his younger years in Ohio before moving to Texas and attending McCullough High School in The Woodlands. Don worked for National Electronic Devices as a production manager for over 20 years.

Seen as homely and simple, his heart was kind and his witty banter made everyone chuckle. Always up for a new challenge, stating 'You've gotta try everything once!' he would poor a glass of rum and be off on another adventure. Whether chilling at a beach bar, fishing on the lake, hunting at the beer lease, or relaxing by the pool he would ensure you were enjoying the ride with him.

Don leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Connie, daughter Christina Stipanic, mother Marjorie Lynn Love, and brother-in-law Robert S. Peace, Jr. and wife Vickie.

Family and friends will celebrate his life on Monday. Phins up!

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Beaumont Enterprise from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cashner Funeral Home
801 Teas Road
Conroe, TX 77303
9367562126
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved