Donald Vinko Stipanic, Jr., 58 of Cleveland passed away September 3, 2020. He was born May 31, 1962 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Donald and Marjorie Stipanic. He spent his younger years in Ohio before moving to Texas and attending McCullough High School in The Woodlands. Don worked for National Electronic Devices as a production manager for over 20 years.



Seen as homely and simple, his heart was kind and his witty banter made everyone chuckle. Always up for a new challenge, stating 'You've gotta try everything once!' he would poor a glass of rum and be off on another adventure. Whether chilling at a beach bar, fishing on the lake, hunting at the beer lease, or relaxing by the pool he would ensure you were enjoying the ride with him.



Don leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Connie, daughter Christina Stipanic, mother Marjorie Lynn Love, and brother-in-law Robert S. Peace, Jr. and wife Vickie.



Family and friends will celebrate his life on Monday. Phins up!



