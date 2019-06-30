Donna Annette Freeman Bartz 1955-2019 It is with great sadness that the family of Donna Annette Freeman Bartz announce her passing on 6/18/19 at home surrounded by family. She was born 11/13/55, a graduate of Beaumont High and will be remembered for her joyful personality and beautiful singing voice. She is preceded in death by her parents, Tap and Annette Freeman. She will be fondly remembered by her daughters, Kerra (Bryan) Glover and Kimberly (Bill) Reid. She will also be remembered by her 4 grandchildren, Austin, Nick, Nate, and Catherine as well as her siblings, Randy (Jennifer) Freeman, Connie (Paul) Murphy, and Kerry (Judy) Freeman. The family will have a private graveside service.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on June 30, 2019