Donna Kay Beauchamp, 77 of Conroe passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020. She was born March 28, 1943 in Pampa, Texas to Charles and Dora Boyd.
Donna spent over 32 years educating children from elementary school to junior high. She retired from Conroe Independent School District, but taught in Trinity, Willis and Anson as well. Donna was an active member of the West Conroe Baptist Church for 20 years. She enjoyed quilting, swimming, and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband Doug Beauchamp and daughter Susie Mansker. Donna leaves behind her son Bobby Mansker and his wife Paula, grandchildren Georgia Smith, Bryson Mansker, and Brenan Mansker, great grandchildren James, Trace, and Mallory, stepchildren Mike Beauchamp and LeAnne Malloy, sisters Karen Gann and Elaine Kucera, and dear friend Clyde Hall.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Cashner Funeral Home with burial to follow in Garden Park Cemetery. Visitation will be between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. before the funeral.
In lieu of flowers please make a memorial contribution to the Alzheimer's Association
at http://act.alz.org/goto/DonnaKay
Or 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.