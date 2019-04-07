1930 - 2019 Donnie Bell Hawthorne, 88, died Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Oak Grove Nursing Home. Funeral services will be held 2:00 pm Monday, April 8th at Central Baptist Church in Kirbyville with Bro. Elzy Kelley and Bro. Jamie Kinman officiating. Burial will be at Magnolia Springs Cemetry. Visitation will be Sunday, April 7th 3:00-5:00 pm at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville. Pallbearers will be Chad Hawthorne, Brent Hawthorne, Josh Curtice, Randy Fowler, Mark Fowler, Josh Reeves, and Larry McGallin. Born September 2, 1930 in Magnolia Springs to Benjamin Monk and Grace Horn, she retired from Tarrant County Appraisal District in Fort Worth, Texas. She is survived by her sons, Rickey Hawthorne and Wanda of Buna, Larry Hawthorne and Debbie of Kirbyville; daughter, Judy Hernandez and Roy of Nederland; sisters, Frances Fowler of Fort Worth and Kathy Phillips of Kirbyville; grandchildren, Shannon, Brent, Kimberly, Chad, Amber, Josh, Mindy and Lil Roy; great grandchildren, Bryleigh, Kaydi, Makayla, Kaelsie, Bella, Clay, Conner, Colby, Carter, Cameron, Kaleigh and Alexis; great-great grandchild, Brantley.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 7, 2019