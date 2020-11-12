1/1
Dorcus Wahwiece Hobbs Cable
1937 - 2020
Dorcus Wahwiece Hobbs Cable, lifelong resident of Beaumont, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Tuesday. She was 83. Born on August 26, 1937 to Elizabeth Irene Porter Hobbs and Vergil Hobbs, she is preceded in death by her husband William Daniel Cable.

Survivors include her son, Drew Cable, and his wife Karen; daughter, Danya Hatley, and her husband Jim Kalinec; sister-in-law Carol Hobbs; and her grandchildren, Daniel Cable (husband Chaeyong Ban), Justin Cable, Hillary Bartek (husband Colton Bartek), Natalie Hatley, and Austin Hatley.

A gathering of Mrs. Cable's family and friends will be held from 4PM until 6PM on Friday, November 13, at Broussard's Mortuary, 1605 North Major Drive, in Beaumont. Her funeral service will be held at 10AM, Saturday November 14, at same, followed by her interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Please observe social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be made to Boys' Haven of America, Girls' Haven of America, or Buckner Children Family Services.

Complete and updated information may be found at: broussards1889.com.

Published in Beaumont Enterprise from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
