1943 - 2019 Dorie Coleman, prominent business owner of Coleman's Mortuary in Jasper, transitioned to his new life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at the age of 75. Services will be as follows: Wake will be Saturday, July 13th from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at the Greater New Bethel Baptist Church, 1288 E MLK Blvd in Jasper, TX. Funeral services will be Sunday, July 14th at 1:30 pm at the Mount Olive Baptist Church located at 1942 N Main St. in Jasper. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Joyce Coleman; children, Rodney Coleman, LaDora Coleman Boatner, DeLora Coleman Randle, Vanessa Coleman Bryant, 4 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on July 12, 2019