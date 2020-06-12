Doris Lee Simmons Samuel
1934 - 2020
Doris Lee Simmons Samuel was born January 29, 1934 in Wiergate, Texas. She was the first of seven children born to the union of the late Booker T. Simmons, Sr. and Zelma Scurry Simmons. She departed this life Friday, June 5, 2020.

Doris attended public school in the Liberty Community of Newton County, Texas graduating from Liberty Elementary and High Schools. She continued her education at Prairie View A & M University, obtaining her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees in Elementary Education with minors in Music and Art Education.

Doris is preceded in death by her husband, J.W. Samuel; her parents; sisters Iris Rigsby (E.L.) and Barbara Strickland (Cecil); brothers-in-law, L.D. Laday, Alton Gordon, and Samuel Moore; god-daughter Zeniece Strickland; nephews, Louie Todd LaDay and Dashyl LaDay.

Left to cherish her memories are sister, Jewel Laday of San Francisco, CA; sister, Willie "B.B." Gordon of Houston, TX; brother, Rev. Booker T. Simmons, Jr. (Joyce) of Lufkin, TX; sister, Alice Moore of Texarkana, TX; special great-niece, Lexus M. Williams of Houston, TX; special devoted son and daughter, Rev. Willie and Joyce Parker of Beaumont, TX; several nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Gabriel Funeral Home Chapel, 2500 Procter Street, Port Arthur, TX with visitation from 1 p.m. until service time. Burial will be at Houston National Cemetery.

