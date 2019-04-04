1924 - 2019 Doris M. Armstrong passed away in Beaumont on March 16, 2019. She was born in Houston, Mississippi to Floyd and Annie Mae Moore. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband of over 60 years, George G. Armstrong, Jr., M.D.; and her daughter, Marcia Boaze. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Armstrong of Houston, TX. Doris was employed by the Kraft Foods Company during WWII. She was united in marriage to George G. Armstrong, Jr. on December 26, 1948. She enjoyed sailing and traveling in their R.V. She called herself the glue in the family. Her daughters called her the rock. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., at Claybar Kelley Watkins Funeral Home in Beaumont. Officiating will be Dr. James Fuller of Calder Baptist Church.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris M. Armstrong.
Claybar-Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home & Cemetery
1155 N 11Th St
Beaumont, TX 77702
(409) 892-3456
Published in the Beaumont Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019