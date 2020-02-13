Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Mae Lindberg Mabry. View Sign Service Information Broussard's Mortuary 1605 N Major Dr Beaumont , TX 77713 (409)-866-3838 Memorial Gathering 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church 3430 Harrison Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Trinity United Methodist Church 430 Harrison Avenue Beaumont , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Mae Lindberg Mabry passed away on Saturday evening, February 8, 2020, at her home in Kingwood, Texas. Doris was born on April 2, 1923, in Chicago, Illinois, to Edward and Bessie Lindberg. She attended Austin High School in Chicago and worked as a cost accountant at Celotex Corporation in downtown Chicago during World War II. While walking to lunch one weekday she met her husband, Bob Mabry from Beaumont, Texas, a young Marine stationed at Navy Pier while attending Officers Candidate School. It was literally love at first sight and a long-distance romance ensued over the next several years while Bob served as an officer in the Sixth Marine Division at Okinawa and Iowa Jima in the South Pacific theatre and in China after hostilities ceased. Bob's first stop upon his return to the United States was Chicago. He asked Doris for her hand in marriage, she accepted, and after a relatively short engagement they were married and moved to Beaumont where they spent the next fifty years together raising four children.

After Bob died, Doris spent the next twenty-two years enjoying her friends and fellow church members at Trinity United Methodist Church, and spending time with, being an inspiration to, and setting an excellent example for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Bessie Lindberg of Chicago Illinois, her husband Bob Mabry of Beaumont, Texas, and her sister Barbara Crane of Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Doris is survived by her four children: Charles David Mabry of San Diego, California; Dr. Donald Michael Mabry and his wife Paula Leone Mabry of Argyle, Texas; Barbara Mabry Hagen and her husband Keith Hagen of Kingwood, Texas; and Daniel Edward Mabry and his wife Marsha Mabry of Beaumont, Texas; eight grandchildren: Holly Hagen Buche and her husband John Buche of San Diego, California; Carly Mabry Kerr and her husband Alastair Kerr of San Diego, California; Chad Lindberg Mabry and his wife Cynthia May Mabry of Houston, Texas; Heidi Hagen Kaminski and her husband Andrew Kaminski of Houston, Texas; Tracy Danielle Mabry Fink and her husband Shaun Michael Fink of Winter Park, Florida; Mark Adam Mabry and his wife Lacey Truncale Mabry of Beaumont, Texas; Michael Vincent Mabry of Argyle Texas; and Jacquelyn Claire Mabry of Denver, Colorado; and also eleven great-grandchildren: Jordan Fink, Duncan Kerr, Sam Buche, Collin Kerr, Sutton Kerr, Madeleine Mabry, Mary Dyer Mabry, Hudson Kerr, Oliver Kaminski, Rebecca Mabry, and Giuliana Mabry.

A gathering of Mrs. Mabry's family and friends will begin at 10:00 a.m., with her funeral service at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 3430 Harrison Avenue, Beaumont. Her interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Beaumont, under the direction of Broussard's, 1605 North Major Drive, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions may be made to Julie Rogers "Gift of Life" Program, 2390 Dowlen Road, Beaumont, Texas 77708.

