Doris Maxey, 93, passed into heaven Friday, June 19, 2020, at the Beaumont Baptist Hospital following a brief illness. Funeral services will be held at Claybar Kelley-Watkins Funeral Home, 1155 N. 11th Street, Beaumont on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will precede the funeral service from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at the funeral home.



Born July 10, 1926, in rural Arkansas, she lived in central Louisiana until moving to Lumberton, Texas in 1994. Most recently she resided at Brookdale Dowlen Oaks Assisted Living for the past seven years.



She lived a very good life leading by example. She loved her family, her God, her church and most of all her grandchildren and her great grandchildren. She was a prayer warrior who will always be remembered for fervent evening prayers calling out to God to bless, by name, each family member and grant to each God's favor, guidance, peace, and security.



She was one of the original members of the First United Pentecostal Church in Alexandria, Louisiana where she displayed a true servant's heart in innumerous acts of kindness and service. Her dedication to service was in no way diminished when she relocated to Lumberton, Texas. As a member of Parkway Life Church and the senior group known as the Golden Eagles she enjoyed travel and fellowship, she served with the nursing home ministry, and participated in numerous Bible studies throughout the area. She loved God with her spirit, body, and soul.



Whatever she attempted, whether it was service to her church, care and nurturing of her disabled husband, crocheting booties or blankets, or just loving her family and friends, she did it with all her strength. She was our rock.



She is preceded in death by her parents, William L. Smith and wife Alice, her brother Virgil Smith and her husband of 56 years William E. (Bill) Maxey.



She leaves behind a loving family that she and her husband started building 69 years ago consisting of son William D. (Bill) Maxey and wife Debbie of Beaumont, son Jim Maxey and wife Dianne of Lumberton, and daughter Donna D'Amico and husband Pat of Alexandria, Louisiana; grandchildren Kristen Wemyss and husband Charlie of Missouri City, Texas, Erin Maxey of Spring, Texas, Scott Maxey and wife Karson of Barrington, IL, Wesley Maxey and wife Jodie of Lumberton, Texas, Julie Maxey of Beaumont, Texas; and great grandchildren Austin Wemyss, Tanner Wemyss, Reid Wemyss, Mallory Maxey, Will Maxey, Ben Maxey, Emma Maxey, Allyson Maxey, and Abigail Maxey.



She loved to hold and hug her great grandchildren whenever she had the chance. Regrettably in the midst of a pandemic she only got to see baby Abigail through the window of her apartment.



As required by Jefferson County, masks must be worn by those attending Mrs. Maxey's visitation and service. A mask will be provided for those who do not have their own.



